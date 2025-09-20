Are there any threats to Magic in Southeast Division?
We are 10 days away from the start of Orlando Magic training camp and roughly one month away from the start of the 2025-26 season!
After winning just 41 games a year ago, the Magic have high expectations heading into the new campaign. A fully healthy Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are two seasons removed from leading Orlando to a top-5 seed, though they took a slight step back a year ago amid an injury-plagued season.
There are a number of fascinating storylines surrounding Jamahl Mosley's squad entering 2025-26. While the East is expected to be wide open, will there be any challengers for the Southeast Division?
The Atlanta Hawks are the only team that poses any threat to Magic for division:
Divisions across the NBA are largely unimportant -- unlike the NBA, NHL and MLB. But teams that outperform their regional counterparts have bragging rights. That amounts to something ... right?!
With Banchero, Wagner, Bane, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., among others, the Magic are the clear favorites to repeat as division champs. But a new favorite's emerged to potentially supplant them: The Atlanta Hawks.
Led by polarizing point guard Trae Young, Atlanta's teetered around mediocrity the last four seasons, sporting a combined 160-168 (.488) record over that span.
However, Young enters the new season with his best supporting cast yet. First year Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Asa Newell (rookie) to the mix.
The Hawks will also get back a fully healthy Jalen Johnson, who only appeared in 36 games (shoulder) last season. They're far more dynamic and better constructed around Young, a four-time All-Star who's one of the worst defenders in the sport.
Orlando will have its hands full with Atlanta, who split the season series at two apiece a season ago. Their first meeting will be on Oct. 24 inside Kia Center at 7:00 p.m. EST.
