Four Orlando Magic storylines going into training camp
The Orlando Magic are just about to get training camp started, which will prepare the team for the biggest season in the Jamahl Mosley era.
Here's a look at four major storylines going into training camp, which starts at the end of the month:
How Will Desmond Bane Fit?
Bane is the biggest offseason acquisition by the team as he projects to be a playmaker and 3-point shooter that will elevate the Magic on multiple levels.
The Magic sacrificed four first-round picks in order to bring Bane to Orlando, so having him make a maximum impact will be key for the team moving forward.
Can Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero Improve?
While Bane is a key part of the Magic, the core is still all about Wagner and Banchero, the frontcourt duo that continues to get better year after year.
Now entering their fourth season together, the Magic have a chance to make a deep playoff run with Wagner and Banchero leading the way. If they can take another leap in their games, the Magic could have the best team in the Eastern Conference.
What Does Second Unit Look Like?
The Magic are still figuring out their depth chart. While Jalen Suggs, Bane, Wagner, Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. make up the starting five, it remains to be seen exactly what Mosley's second unit will look like.
Tyus Jones will be the lead guard off the bench with Anthony Black, but beyond that is a bit fuzzy. Jonathan Isaac should get frontcourt minutes, but he and second-year pro Tristan da Silva will be fighting for that spot in the rotation. The backup center role will be a fight between Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze.
Are Magic Healthy And Ready?
Suggs and Moe Wagner's knee injuries really put a damper on last season's hopes. If the Magic are able to get both of them back healthy and ready to go, the team's outlook is a lot sunnier.
If not, the Magic will have to rely on the depth on the roster to pull them into playoff contention, but the ceiling won't be as high.
