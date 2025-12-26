How To Watch Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are back in Central Florida after splitting a four-game Western swing after holding on for a 110-106 win in Portland on Tuesday. Despite missing key starters Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs in addition to a few reserves missing time, Jamahl Mosley’s team did enough on the trip to emerge 2-2 as they head back home to close out 2025 with a back-to-back at Kia Center against the Hornets and Nuggets before wrapping up the calendar year in Toronto and Indiana.

After falling to New York in Las Vegas in the NBA Cup semis, Orlando lost at Denver and Golden State, but posted wins over the Jazz and Trail Blazers despite squandering large second-half leads.

Charlotte ranks fourth in the Southeast Division, trailing the first-place Magic by seven games entering Friday’s action. Since Miami has fallen on hard times and is now at .500, Orlando is the division’s only team with a winning record. The Hornets are a dismal 3-12 on the road and will be visiting Kia Center for the first time this season. They’re in the midst of their best stretch of the season, coming in off a 126-109 blowout of Washington on Tuesday that moved them to 6-6 over their last dozen contests.

Vitals - How to Watch Hornets at Magic

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 26, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WFNZ (Hornets)

Magic seek first back-to-back December wins to extend Southeast lead

The Orlando Magic (17-13) host the Charlotte Hornets (10-20) in the second of four games the division rivals will play this season.

Both teams were able to spend Christmas morning at home and posted Tuesday wins. The Magic won the first matchup between these teams 123-107 on Oct. 30 to snap a four-game losing streak. The win doubled as Orlando’s first road conquest of the season and came rather comfortably since it never trailed, leading by as many as 20 points.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points and the team benefited from a key 13-0 run in addition to forcing 21 turnovers. Paolo Banchero flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Suggs didn’t play.

Orlando has won five in a row over the Hornets and is 10-1 against them since 2023. Charlotte has dropped four straight inside Kia Center, last winning on Nov. 14, 2022. The Magic has claimed three consecutive season series against the Hornets and is up 67-60 lifetime in a series that dates back to 1989.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-118), Hornets +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Magic -245, Hornets +200

Total: 232.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate



G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS

Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out - Left Elbow Sprain

Mason Plumlee: Out - Right Groin Strain

Liam McNeeley: Out - G League (On assignment)

Grant Williams: Out - Right Knee Surgery

KJ Simpson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Tristan da Silva: Probable - Right Shoulder Contusion

Jalen Suggs: Doubtful - Left Hip Contusion

Goga Bitadze: Questionable - Left Knee Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Hornets head coach Charles Lee on center Moussa Diabate: "He’s played more and had 18 total rebounds tonight (Tue. vs. Wizards). But the thing I told him even after the game is that when he comes up with offensive rebounds, there are so many people that just try and go up by themselves and it becomes a little bit of a selfish thing..once he feels the crowd, he’s kicking out. That’s how we’re getting so many open looks, too. So, credit to Moussa."

