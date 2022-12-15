Celtics' Robert Williams Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Magic?

The Orlando Magic will likely face a fully healthy Boston Celtics squad this weekend.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is traveling to New England for a two-game weekend series with the Boston Celtics, and their opponent might be getting even better.

The Celtics are expected to play big man Robert Williams for the first time this season.

Williams has been sidelined for the first 29 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery he underwent during the offseason.

Last year, Williams emerged as the team's full-time starting center and he enjoyed his best season to date, averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Despite Williams' absence, the Celtics hold the league's best record at 22-7.

The team is also expected to see the return of Al Horford, who has not played since Dec. 4 for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Magic still have several additions to its injury report. The team is expected to be without Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Chuma Okeke (knee) and R.J. Hampton (G League assignment). Hampton is expected to join the team on Sunday, while the rest are not likely to return until the team returns from its four-game road trip.

The Magic and Celtics are scheduled to tip off Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

