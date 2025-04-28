Celtics Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead over Magic Behind Tatum's 37
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday night was the Orlando Magic's last stand.
Hosting Game 4 in a rowdy Kia Center and fighting to avoid going down 3-1 to the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics, Orlando, like a prizefighter refusing to say die, expended every last breath it had to get to the final buzzer.
But powered by 37 points from a leading Jayson Tatum and a 16-7 close over the final 4:18, the Celtics were too much for the Magic in a gutsy 107-98 victory in the Kia Center.
Boston's win marked its first in Orlando since October 2022 and the Magic's first home postseason loss under fourth-year coach Jamahl Mosley.
Above all, it sends the best-of-seven first-round playoff series back to TD Garden with the defending champions owning a commanding three-games-to-one lead.
The Magic have subscribed to the theory that a series doesn't start until a road team wins a game, but to avoid a second straight first-round exit, Orlando faces no choice but to win three straight games.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 31 points and seven rebounds, and Franz Wagner followed with 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Orlando shot 43.2 percent from the field and 8-for-30 from three. The Magic missed six of their 20 free throws.
Tatum added 14 rebounds to his scoring and had three other Celtics join him in double figures: Jaylen Brown (21, 11 rebounds), Kristaps Porzingis (19) and Jrue Holiday (18, seven rebounds, seven assists).
Boston shot nearly identical percentages to Orlando: 43.6 percent from the field and 9-for-31 from the field. But, Boston crucially got to the free-throw line 32 times, converting 30 times.
The Celtics out-rebounded the Magic 45-38 and converted 10 Magic turnovers into 15 points, while Orlando turned 11 Boston giveaways into only eight points.
Paolo's heroic effort falls short
Banchero gave it his all in Game 4.
He logged 40 minutes of action in the result, meaning he's finished with 40-plus minutes of playing time in every game in this series.
While he still earned his points, Boston's defense made him labor for it. Banchero shot 12-for-32 from the field, made two of his six threes and converted on five of nine foul shots. He logged four turnovers in the result.
But, Banchero's scoring gave him his seventh consecutive 25-point playoff game, joining Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time by players age 23 or younger.
And, along with Wagner, they became the first pair of Magic teammates to ever both log four straight 20-point playoff games. Together, they combined for 55 points on 22-54 shooting.
Up Next
Boston hosts Orlando for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
