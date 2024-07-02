BREAKING: Magic and Jonathan Isaac Agree to Contract Extension
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic continued their busy offseason by locking in one of their top players for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic have agreed to a five-year, $84 million contract extension with Jonathan Isaac, who was heading into the final year of his contract and was set to make $17 million.
After injuries limited Isaac to just 11 games over three seasons, the 6-foot-10 defensive specialist played in 58 games last season and was among the NBA's elite defenders, ranking first in defensive rating.
The Magic were fourth in points allowed per game and second in defensive rating. Orlando carried its defensive success into the playings, as it held the Cleveland Cavaliers under 100 points in five of the seven games in their playoff series.
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are also eligible for contract extensions this offseason.
