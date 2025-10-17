Franz Wagner in Midseason Form: Orlando Magic player grades vs Pelicans
Franz Wagner: A
Franz Wagner looked to be in preseason form tonight, putting up 24 points on over 50% shooting, hitting 3 from downtown, as well as getting to the line frequently. In addition to the scoring, Franz showcased his ball-handling skill, initiating the offense in many sets as well as grabbing some steals on the defensive side of the ball. This was not only the highest scoring game of the preseason for Franz, but he also had his best night shooting the ball percentage-wise. The only knock on his game tonight was securing only 2 rebounds, however, with the rest of his game looking as polished as it is, he showed he can affect the game in many other ways.
Paolo Banchero: B+
Paolo Banchero also notched his best game of the preseason, scoring 19 points on 54% shooting, hitting 2 of his 3 three-point attempts, and tying Franz with a team-leading 6 free throw attempts. However, Paolo’s best play might not have happened on the offensive side of the ball. After the Magic turned the ball over, Paolo recovered on a block at the rim, denying Jose Alvarado the transition layup. With the Magic having an elite amount of perimeter defenders and a healthy amount of length for help defense, Paolo might end of having his most impactful season around the rim defensively this year.
Wendell Carter Jr.: A-
Wendell Carter Jr. might be the piece that takes this Magic team from elite to true championship contender. Tonight, he put up 14 points on just 8 shots, shooting 3 of 5 from downtown. In addition to the scoring, he added 7 boards, blocked 2 shots, and had an absurd 7 assists. The Magic’s issue at the center has been largely health, but if Wendell can stay healthy and deliver this level of play, the ceiling of the Magic team could be higher than some of the lofty goals already expected from this team.
Other Key Players
Jase Richardson: B-
The birthday boy didn’t have his best shooting night compared to his other preseason performances, hitting only 1 of his 4 shots from the field. However, he showed just how versatile he is by delivering 6 assists in just 12 minutes tonight. With his play continuing to impact winning, he’s giving Jamahl Mosley a good problem to have with the amount of talent in the backcourt.
Tristan da Silva: C-
Tristan didn’t have a bad game by any means, but his impact was felt minimally tonight. He had his lowest scoring game of the preseason, only putting up 7 points, but didn’t offer much outside of that and a few assists. Additionally, there were a few defensive lapses on his end, giving up some buckets for the Pelicans to cut it close. With the season approaching, hopefully da Silva can start hitting his stride and making a bigger impact on the game.