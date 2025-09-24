Have the Orlando Magic fixed their fatal flaw?
Much like their Florida rival, the Orlando Magic are also heavily reliant on the defensive end for their success. However, while their defense has held up well into the postseason the last two years, their offense has displayed one significant flaw.
This flaw may have finally been rectified, as the Orlando Magic went all in to acquire the Memphis Grizzlies star, Desmond Bane. Bleacher Report breaks down why this offseason move, acquiring his elite shooting ability, can only be summarized in one word: “Finally.”
“The Orlando Magic basically swapped out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris for Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, at long last addressing their lack of three-point shooting and backcourt playmaking,” the article wrote. “Bane is a career 41.0-percent sniper from long range, a breath of fresh air in an offense best described as stifling for far too long. Orlando's 31.8 percent hit rate on threes last season was the worst ever produced by a team that got up at least 2,800 total attempts. The Magic's shooting and overall offensive production have been in desperate need of upgrades for years, and they finally got some.”
The Magic’s two main stars, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have shown they can reach another level in their postseason defeat against the Boston Celtics. While they were missing multiple key players in that series, such as their starting point guard, Jalen Suggs, Bane will be another player capable of taking over games. In addition to acquiring Jones, their No. 25 pick of the draft, Jase Richardson, will help fill in their backcourt depth to replace the assets they lost in the trade.
“Jones won't be as impactful, but the Magic also needed some point guard insurance in case Jalen Suggs endures another injury-hit season,” the article continued. “A mistake-free game-manager, Jones is basically a walking safety blanket.”