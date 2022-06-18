Skip to main content

Rockets Interested in Magic Center Mo Bamba?

Mo Bamba is a restricted free agent this offseason.

ORLANDO - The Dallas Mavericks were rumored to have interest in Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba this summer, but those plans quickly shifted after the team traded for Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

But now, it's possible that another Texas team is interested in the former Longhorn.

With the Rockets moving on from Wood, there is a need for another frontcourt man, and it could be Bamba.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets might have interest in the Magic free agent.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has had an up-and-down tenure with the team and faces restricted free agency this offseason.

Last season, the first under head coach Jamahl Mosley, he was given a longer leash than previously in his career to take chances and make mistakes on the court.

This leash paid dividends, not only did his minutes increase but also his confidence, shooting 38 percent from three on four attempts per game. Bamba is coming off a career-best season going into restricted free agency. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on 3s in 25.7 minutes per game.

He's an intriguing option, but not as much as any of the top three prospects in this year's draft, especially when you consider the fact that the Magic will have close to $29 million in cap space if Bamba isn't handed a $10.1 million qualifying offer.

With the Rockets likely to buyout John Wall, there will be considerable cap space for the team to use to sign free agents this summer. Bamba could be one of those options as the team looks to improve from its league-worst 20-62 mark from last season.

Mo Bamba
News

Rockets Interested in Magic Center Mo Bamba?

By Jeremy Brener24 seconds ago
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Trying to Manipulate Draft Position?

By Jeremy Brener36 minutes ago
Magic
News

On This Day: Magic Reveal Original Logo and Colors

By The Magic Insider Staff50 minutes ago
17497195
News

Where Does Magic Rank in ESPN Power Rankings?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Shaedon Sharpe
News

NBA Draft: Shaedon Sharpe Confirms Workout With Magic

By Jeremy BrenerJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18524846_168388359_lowres
News

2023 NBA Title Odds: Golden State Warriors The Best, Orlando Magic The Worst?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 17, 2022
Drake
News

'He Ain't Do Me Like This': Magic Guard RJ Hampton Reacts to Drake's New Album

By Jeremy BrenerJun 17, 2022
Jabari Smith
News

Jabari Smith: No-Brainer at No. 1 For Magic?

By Riley SheppardJun 17, 2022
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft, Orlando Magic
News

NBA Draft: Can Paolo Banchero Still Be The Magic Pick?

By Jeremy Brener and Riley SheppardJun 16, 2022