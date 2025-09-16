Is Pascal Siakam really better than this Magic star?
Three years into his career, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has already established himself as one of the best in the NBA at his respective position.
Despite playing just 46 games last year due to a midseason oblique injury, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 45.2 percent shooting and 55.1 percent true shooting. While he didn't meet the 65-game minimum for any season allocades, Banchero became the seventh player in NBA history to average 25-7-4 at 22-years-old or younger (min. 45 games) -- the first since Luka Doncic did it in back-to-back seasons (2020-22).
However, even though HoopsHype's Frank Urbina gave him his flowers as one of the best power forwards in the sport entering 2024-25, one name ranked above him suggests he's still being ranked too low.
Paolo Banchero is too low on HoopsHype's latest ranking:
Here was an excerpt from what Urbina wrote on Banchero earlier this month.
The advanced analytics paint a slightly more complicated picture, as the Magic have been 4.8 points per 100 possessions worse during his time on the floor in his career, leading some to think Franz Wagner may actually be Orlando’s best player. Banchero’s lack of development as a three-point shooter is also concerning, as the former Duke Blue Devil is at 32 percent from the arc for his career. Regardless, Banchero’s blend of size and skill is extremely unique, he’s got a quick first step, he’s going tough shot-making ability from all over the floor, and he can finish explosively near the basket. If he can just improve his three-point shot, he’d be right around that All-NBA tier.- HoopsHype's Frank Urbina
Banchero was ranked as the 3rd-best power forward. There is no doubt that is appealing and well-deserved. Though you could argue that he's higher than Indiana Pacers' forward Pascal Siakam, who's ranked No. 2.
Last year, Siakam, 31, averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 51.9/38.9/73.4 shooting splits. However, since Banchero has entered the NBA, the Orlando Magic star has shown to be as dynamic a scorer and playmaker while shouldering more burden offensively. Banchero's efficiency must improve -- which I think will happen with Desmond Bane now in the fold.
Part of Urbina's argument is the loss of Tyrese Haliburton for the season (achilles), which will unquestionably elevate Siakam's usage. But will his impact as a primary scorer in Indiana's context, without its table setter, be more impactful than Banchero's in Orlando? That remains to be seen.
You can follow Matt Hanifan on Twitter/X here, and you can find the rest of our Orlando Magic coverage here!