.The 15-12 Orlando Magic continue their road trip with a visit to Utah to play the 10-16 Jazz.



Utah has won two of their last four games, finding a way to score effectively for the 10th-best offense over the past two weeks; Orlando has stumbled some as of late as Franz deals with an injury and Banchero reenters the fold, only winning one of their last four games.



How will Orlando quiet down the funky music in Utah tonight?

1. Play through Banchero and Bane to create mismatches

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Orlando's available stars, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, provide two tough matchups for any individual defenders on Utah's roster.



The Magic should put the ball in their stars' hands to run the offense and help create mismatches for those stars, as Utah's big men defenders become less effective when switched onto the perimeter, and Banchero will have the size advantage over any wing Utah can throw at him.



Feed Banchero, let him find his best mismatches for the night, and let him go to work; whether its over smaller players in the post or beating bigger players with speed after forcing a switch, Paolo is near matchup-proof.



Bane has been one of Orlando's most reliable sources of offense all season; even after having an off-game Thursday night in Denver, continuing to feed Bane drives and threes will help bring balance to the downhill drive-and-kick force of Orlando's offensive identity.

2. Win the Free Throw and Rebounding Margins

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Utah's four factor ratings won't blow you away overall, but they do clean up opponents in three areas:



The Jazz rate 3rd at drawing fouls; 10th at snagging offensive rebounds; and 8th at grabbing defensive rebounds.



The Magic rate 1st at defensive rebounding and 9th at offensive rebounding; a matchup between two glass-crashing juggernauts, whichever team wins the rebounding margin will have a better chance to win the game.



Orlando rates better in every other category, and sometimes much better, but the other stat to watch out for is foul calls.



With the Magic rating 2nd in drawing fouls but 19th at defending without fouling, and Utah rating 3rd at drawing fouls but 25th at defending without fouling, fans could be in for a long night of whistle-blowing.



With Orlando missing one of its savviest defenders and biggest foul-drawing forces in Franz Wagner, the team that wins the free throw margin will also have a better chance of winning this game.

3. Run Markkanen + Utah's sharpshooting saxophones off 3pt line

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) controls the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen can do a lot of things well, especially as a movement shooter who can counter closeouts by attacking with drives.



Defenses should take away what teams want to do most, so deterring off-ball and movement threes from Lauri and the sharpshooting saxophones will be key to turning down the volume of this Jazz offense that's getting funkier and louder by the day.



Utah has tons of young talent, especially with offensive firepower who can get going from deep, between the team's 2nd-leading scorer Keyonte George, its two rookie prospects in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton, and the veteran Svi Mykhailiuk holding down the starting unit.



Isaiah Collier provides a downhill force natural point guard who Orlando should aim to keep out of the paint to prevent his finishing at the rim and kickouts to open shooters.



Cutting off Utah's main shooter in Lauri along with its downhill drives from Markkannen, George, and Collier will help deter shots at the rim, kickouts to open shooters, and Utah's general drive-and-kick ball-movement; deterring threes from all of Utah's sharpshooting saxophones surrounding the arc is a pretty good strategy in general.



Staying ready to chase relocating 3pt shooters through multiple screens off ball will be key for Orlando's ace defenders like Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac to slow down Utah's motion offense.