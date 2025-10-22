Jamahl Mosley with high praise for Miami Heat coach
The Miami Heat are a common foe on opening night for the Orlando Magic, however, the relationship that the two coaches have shared has been one that Jamahl Mosley has held in high regard.
When asked about Coach Spoelstra being named Team USA Head Coach, Mosley said
“He’s earned it, he’s deserved it. Being with him in those meetings and being around him, coaching the select team, he taught me so many things when I was his assistant.”
Coach Spoelstra is a multiple-time championship coach in the NBA, and Mosley taking bits and pieces of his coaching blueprint to implement into his own style could pay dividends in a championship-contending year for the Magic. Mosley has improved his win count in almost every season here with the Magic, showing growth of his own. If things play out correctly this season, we could have a situation where both the coach and the players start hitting their stride in this league.
When asked about his potential takeaways from the two preseason games versus the Miami Heat.
“Spo’s teams are going to play a certain way, and you need to know that going into the game.”
With the Miami Heat, any given night, they can turn it up on both ends and make things hard for any team. With a team that is willing to make things uncomfortable to find an edge in the margins, the Magic need to be prepared for many different schemes.
Coach Spoelstra likes to utliize the zone defense in spurts to throw teams off their game. With the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, the Magic will have an early chance of passing the test when it comes to their three-point shooting. The Magic will also have the opportunity to work on various defensive rotations to help them return to the top-tier defense they had last season.