Paolo Banchero, Magic Win 7th Straight, Sweep Season Series vs. Heat

For the fifth and likely final time this season, the Orlando Magic have beaten the Miami Heat in a 121-117 contest inside the Kaseya Center.

The Magic were in control for 95 percent of the game, building a lead early and refusing to give it up. The lead grew to as much as 22 points for the Magic in the first half, and they managed to be steady with it until late in the fourth quarter when the Heat tried to make a run. With two minutes left to go, the Heat cut the deficit to seven points, forcing the Magic to make some plays down the stretch.

The Magic were able to add to the lead on a Wendell Carter Jr. shot in the paint, but the Heat responded with a Jaime Jaquez Jr. 3-point play, cutting it to a two-possession game with a minute to go. Paolo Banchero missed a three, which led to a fast break, but Desmond Bane fouled Pelle Larsson before he was able to get his layup to fall in. The foul was Bane's sixth, forcing him out of the game.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane reacts to losing the ball out of bounds as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Larsson made both of his free throws, cutting it to a four-point game. Tristan da Silva mishandled a dribble that went out of bounds, giving it back to the Heat. The turnover was the Magic's 20th of the game.

The Heat had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but they could not get the ball inbounds before five seconds, giving the ball back to the Magic on a controversial call. Jalen Suggs managed to get fouled on the ensuing possession, but he missed both of his free throws, which were the first two misses by the Magic on the evening.

Jaquez took advantage of Suggs' misses, making both of his free throws to cut the deficit from four to two. It was then up to Carter to make his free throws to get it back to a four-point game, which he made with 11 seconds to go. A Norman Powell dunk gave the Heat some life, but Banchero nailed his free throws, icing the game.

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic will face off against another Southeast division rival in the Atlanta Hawks, who have won nine games in a row. Tip-off is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. ET inside State Farm Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.