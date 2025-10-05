Jase Richardson takes advantage of opportunity in Puerto Rico
For dormant talent, sometimes the only thing limiting production is playing time.
Opportunity for the right talent, in the right role and situation, can lead to production.
A first round pick, Jase Richardson has proven his talent as a prospect worthy of earning playing time in this league.
The question is if he'll compete for minutes as an undersized rookie in a crowded backcourt on a team trying to win now.
During his first outing for the Orlando Magic, in a preseason opener exhibition in Puerto Rico, Jase packed what he brings to the table and laid it out for the entire island to see.
In the 3rd quarter alone, Jase showed how quickly he can catch fire:
13 PTS - 3/3 3P - 2 AST - 2 REB - 1 STL
Richardson lived up to the billing as a tough, smart point guard who can hit the open three, keep the ball moving, and give his all defensively, providing Paolo one of a handful of new shooters to space the floor with going forward.
Jase answered a question from Dan Savage on catching fire in the third quarter:
" I think in the second half, the game was just slowing down for me, honestly. Just going out there, just making simple reads, honestly. I think first half I was trying to rush things a little bit, try to do things I'm usually comfortable with, but I got to learn there's different ways to get comfortable."- Jase Richardson
Between Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. showing strong two-man chemistry in their first (exhibition) game together; Tristan Da Silva flashing pristine up-and-under footwork; Jett Howard looking smooth as silk as an improved decision maker; and Jase's third-quarter explosion, Magic fans have quite a bit of positives to take away from this tune-up game victory in the Magic's and Heat's never-ending feud for Florida.