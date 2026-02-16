3 things for Magic to prioritize after All-Star Break

Entering with heightened expectations, it's been a disappointing season for the Orlando Magic through the All-Star break. At 28-25, they find themselves in the mix for a second-straight play-in appearance, hoping to build any sort of consistency over their final 29 games of the season.

What should be three things they prioritize? Let's examine!

Jase Richardson's development:

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) competes in the slam dunk contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Magic took the proper step in ensuring more playing time for their rookie guard by trading Tyus Jones ahead of the trade deadline. Jones was significantly underperforming, yet head coach Jamahl Mosley still trus in him. Alas, his $7 million expiring allowed them to duck the luxury tax -- ultimately clearing a path for Richardson to garner more leash.

Richardson, 19, is averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 47.1 percent shooting and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. Whether he plays more down the stretch or not, the Magic must prioritize his development.

The Magic's No. 25 overall draft choice played 23, 14, 17 and seven minutes, respectively, since the trade deadline, scoring just 14 combined points with four rebounds, five assists and three steals on just 4-of-12 shooting. He's a good spot-up shooter, passer and decision-maker. But Richardson's still raw with more development to be had -- on both ends of the floor.

Getting Healthy:

Nov 2, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts with forward Franz Wagner (22) after making a shot against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Health is largely unpredictable. But over the last two seasons, the Magic's two co-stars -- Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- haven't shared the court often. Jalen Suggs' availability (or lack thereof) has also been few and far between.

To make a real push, Orlando must get -- and stay -- healthy, god willing. That's much easier said than done in today's NBA, where soft tissue injuries are infecting players and teams like the plague. Anthony Black and Desmond Bane have filled in amicably, but the best version of the Magic are when they're healthy.

Figure out of this build is the right one:

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are about to become really expensive. Next season, Wagner, Banchero, Suggs and Bane will allocate for 93.5 percent of the projected salary cap. Additionally, Wendell Carter will allocate for nearly 10.9 percent of it, too. Oh, and Anthony Black is also extension eligible at the end of this season -- which won't officially begin until 2027-28.

All in all, Jeff Weltman and Co. will have some tough decisions to make this summer. Orlando has zero flexibility moving forward, and thus, this core is in a "make or break" stage.

