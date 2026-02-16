3 things for Magic to prioritize after All-Star Break
Entering with heightened expectations, it's been a disappointing season for the Orlando Magic through the All-Star break. At 28-25, they find themselves in the mix for a second-straight play-in appearance, hoping to build any sort of consistency over their final 29 games of the season.
What should be three things they prioritize? Let's examine!
Jase Richardson's development:
The Magic took the proper step in ensuring more playing time for their rookie guard by trading Tyus Jones ahead of the trade deadline. Jones was significantly underperforming, yet head coach Jamahl Mosley still trus in him. Alas, his $7 million expiring allowed them to duck the luxury tax -- ultimately clearing a path for Richardson to garner more leash.
Richardson, 19, is averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 47.1 percent shooting and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. Whether he plays more down the stretch or not, the Magic must prioritize his development.
The Magic's No. 25 overall draft choice played 23, 14, 17 and seven minutes, respectively, since the trade deadline, scoring just 14 combined points with four rebounds, five assists and three steals on just 4-of-12 shooting. He's a good spot-up shooter, passer and decision-maker. But Richardson's still raw with more development to be had -- on both ends of the floor.
Getting Healthy:
Health is largely unpredictable. But over the last two seasons, the Magic's two co-stars -- Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- haven't shared the court often. Jalen Suggs' availability (or lack thereof) has also been few and far between.
To make a real push, Orlando must get -- and stay -- healthy, god willing. That's much easier said than done in today's NBA, where soft tissue injuries are infecting players and teams like the plague. Anthony Black and Desmond Bane have filled in amicably, but the best version of the Magic are when they're healthy.
Figure out of this build is the right one:
The Orlando Magic are about to become really expensive. Next season, Wagner, Banchero, Suggs and Bane will allocate for 93.5 percent of the projected salary cap. Additionally, Wendell Carter will allocate for nearly 10.9 percent of it, too. Oh, and Anthony Black is also extension eligible at the end of this season -- which won't officially begin until 2027-28.
All in all, Jeff Weltman and Co. will have some tough decisions to make this summer. Orlando has zero flexibility moving forward, and thus, this core is in a "make or break" stage.
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_