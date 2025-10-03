Paolo Banchero makes intentions with Magic clear
How fast can this Magic offense fix the worst 3pt shooting team in the league by the numbers?
Paolo Banchero made his wishes to the front office clear awhile back in an interview with the Washington Post:
“I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard, if that makes sense,”
In addition to shooters, Paolo wants to play with a point guard, not be the point guard.
Banchero is a scoring creator in his own right; able to consistently create makeable shots for himself and open looks for others.
But Banchero is a scorer at heart, looking up to Carmelo Anthony’s game growing up, making methodical tough shotmaking apart of his game.
Paolo has proven to be an incredible play-finisher, a short-roller playmaker who can explode to the rim for rim-rolls and dunker spot lobs – a point guard to throw those lobs and shooters to his those open shots would go along way to making life easier for Banchero and the rest of the team.
Enter Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, the return of Jalen Suggs, and Noah Penda for good measure.
When I asked Paolo at Orlando Magic Media Day how good it feels to know the front office is listening and addressing his requests, Banchero had this to say about the team that also recently extended him to a max contract:
“I’m definitely happy with the moves the organization made.- Paolo Banchero
(The team) brought in two great, experienced players in here (Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones) and drafted two great rookies (Jase Richardson, Noah Penda), I think.
So, just excited to get to work with the group and get on the court and start building that chemistry.”
With all his wishes granted, Paolo's excited to get to work.
Not only did Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman acquire a high-volume 3pt sniper (Desmond Bane) and the league-leader in AST/TO for seven years running (Tyus Jones), he drafted another rookie point guard who can shoot threes (Jase Richardson, all of whom defend for good measure.
The threat of Desmond Bane's pull-up shooting gravity drawing two on the ball when initiating the offense through pick-and-rolls, Handoffs, and ISOs could be the first domino to fall in the Magic's path to modern spacing.