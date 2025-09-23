Jonathan Isaac's defense dictates more playing time
One of the problems a coaching staff faces on a team with good depth is keeping everyone happy when they don’t all play or aren’t a bigger part of the rotation. It’s easier than it looks for players to mentally check out when they aren’t being rewarded for their sacrifices or reps in practice.
The Orlando Magic have a solid bench, and it could be a challenge to figure out the right combinations. Yet one guy who should play more in 2025-26, to lean more on their airtight defensive reputation, is Jonathan Isaac.
He only averaged 15.4 minutes per game as the 11th man last season. He logged 71 games, which was fourth behind Anthony Black, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (now in Memphis) and Tristan Da Silva. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and good instincts plus maneuverability, he is someone who could challenge for a defensive team spot if given the opportunity. Keep in mind that his teammate Paolo Banchero said Isaac has the “best instincts on defense I’ve ever seen.”
If Moritz Wagner or Jalen Suggs are not themselves when they return, it’s only more reason to look Isaac’s way. Furthermore, he’s quicker than someone that size should be, and opponents have trouble gauging his length. He guards well in the back line, especially against bigger guys who like to handle, and he is a threat as a weak-side shot blocker. In 2024-25, only nine players who logged more than 60 games had a higher block percentage than Isaac.
Isaac’s lack of outside shooting will make defenders sag off and complicate things for his teammates on offense, but there is a counter for everything that happens on the court. If opponents want to muck things up by giving him space, Isaac can be a weapon in split action as the perimeter screener after the ball comes back outside from the post. Sagging off would doom his defender because they would have more ground to cover and then would have to get around his body. There’s also probably more avenues for him to score as a cutter by slicing into the space for a quick catch-and-score.
Isaac cannot be judged fairly by looking at the stat sheet. He is the perfect example of value seen only through the eye test, and he aces that every time he gets into a defensive stance. It behooves the Magic to ensure he gets more time against the league’s best scorers.