Latest Magic Addition Calls Paolo Banchero & Roster “Unreal”
The excitement Desmond Bane adds to the team has been palpable throughout the Orlando Magic Stratosphere. For Desmond Bane, the level of excitement is mutual, as he gave his thoughts on the roster to Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor
“Seems like we got a chance to do something special.”
Desmond Bane is keen on the idea of the Magic being a contender in the East. For a guard who hasn't had many deep runs in the playoffs, he's shown excitement when talking about the opportunity at hand. He also spoke about the length that this team had even before his addition, mentioning the length of bigger guards like Jalen Suggs & Anthony Black, as well as having more length than most teams on the wing positions.
“The size that they have on this roster is unreal”
For a defensive-minded guard like Bane to have an opportunity to join a team with this type of length could take the Magic from a team that has a great defense to one of the elite defenses in the NBA.
On the offensive side of the Ball, Paolo Banchero is going to be the prime partner to Desmond Bane, and Bane didn’t mince words on his thoughts on how he expects Paolo to perform next season.
“He’s going to be a monster… He’s very selfless, he wants to win”
Bane goes on to mention the “hunger” that he can feel from Paolo going into the year. Paolo has a lot to prove after a lackluster end to the season, and he’s already won over the respect of his newest teammate going into this new NBA season.
For Desmond Bane, he is in the right position to have his best season of his career. His teammates have already earned his respect, and Magic fans should be excited to see this level of chemistry this soon into the year.