The 3-guard death lineup that could change the game for the Magic

Shooting versatility, 0.5 decision-making, and two-way feel always has a place in the NBA.



The Orlando Magic are hunting for as many lineup options with as many players possessing as many of these skills as possible.



In the 3-guard lineup of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Anthony Black, the Magic have found a recipe for success:



The 3-man combo of Suggs - Bane - Black has a +29.88 Net Rating in 72 minutes together, via PBP Stats.

Magic's 3-guard lineup could be crucial part of offensive identity

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts with guard Jalen Suggs (4) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What stands out on the tape of the 90 or so possessions with these three perimeter players on the floor together is a handful of attributes: the 3pt shooting options spacing the floor, the defensive activity on the perimeter, and the connective passing between all three.



When playing alongside one of Wagner, Banchero, or da Silva at the four, Orlando has four perimeter players in at once who can dribble, pass, shoot, and initiate offense as a scorer and creator for the team to some degree in a variety of playtypes; they can all flow into Orlando's drive-and-kick handoff heavy system; drive, kick, relocate, shoot, rinse, repeat.



Desmond Bane has a little more space to drive to the rack for his downhill bump-and-finish drives because of the spacing provided by the other two guards; no one in this lineup is being left open, now that Suggs and Black have developed as outside shooters.



Jalen Suggs is the tide that lifts all net ratings boats for this Magic team, making a massive impact in every lineup he's in for Orlando, clearly making so many winning plays on both ends that the numbers have no choice but to reflect it in his impact.



Anthony Black is a tall point guard, but he's also big enough to guard opposing threes and even some fours; in some ways, counting Black as a guard feels like cheating because his defensive versatility at 6'7" is so impressive, he can switch 1-4 on defense, handling whatever role you throw at him, while also having the energy to run the offense and zip around the court before zapping to the rim.



AB is the point forward of this group, either initiating the action with a screen, or attacking closeouts on the perimeter with the 3pt shot, frenetic footwork and ferocious dunk, or drive and kick pass.



Bane and Suggs can shoot off the dribble, run off handoffs and screens, able to threaten their shooting gravity off the ball with their scoring creator feel on it.



It's not quite Steph, Klay, and Iguodala, but anyone can see the offensive versatility and explosiveness of this offense every time Orlando's best three "guards" of Bane, Suggs, and Black share the floor.

6 Desmond Bane Drives highlighting this "bump-and-finish" mindset in Orlando's win last night over Miami, leading to 13 of Bane's 37 PTS



Des hunting contact before finishing at the rim on 5 attempts, and drawing 2 whistles for 3 free throws. https://t.co/wvqwaYj517 pic.twitter.com/dL7sJyFOwo — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

This 3-guard unit worked next to Franz and Wendell; how will it look alongside Paolo? The Magic are about to find out.

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts with guard Desmond Bane (3) after a play against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images



Orlando has flashed this 3-guard combo in outings against the Knicks (3x), Warriors, Clippers, 76ers, Heat and Pistons, the latter two in games that counted towards NBA Cup standings.



Against the Knicks, Orlando even had a fourth guard in at times with Tyus Jones, really showing the defensive versatility of Suggs and Black, especially in their ability to guard bigger wings at 3 and 4.



How much does Coach Mosley see something in these matchups to see the best counter being to play floor-spacing quick decisionmaking guards, versus how much is availability of talent? Opposing teams generally playing 5-out, small, fast may be a factor in matchup-based decisions.



The elephant in the room is that these lineups originated out of necessity; with Banchero out, Orlando needed a new starting unit. Moving Wagner up to the four with Black in at the 3 worked best.



Now, the Magic can rely on this option when Banchero needs rest, and can also try the 3-guard unit next to Banchero, especially with Wagner expected out for a month.



Who knows, maybe its da Silva who gels better in a smaller lineup with Banchero, or a different big like Isaac or Bitadze in a lineup with Carter better in another.



Orlando will only find its best options for every situation through lineup experimentation, but one thing is clear; the more floor-spacing two-way team-first quick decision-makers Orlando has on the floor, the more explosive this offense gets.

