Look for this specific Orlando Magic lineup
The Orlando Magic have a strong starting lineup, but can throw out other deadly combinations, too.
One of the Magic’s best lineups in 2024-25 included Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was later included in the deal to bring in Desmond Bane. They were tough to score on, putting up a 97.3 defensive rating, and they averaged 15 minutes per game over five contests ( four wins), making 41.7 percent of their 3-point tries.
This crew played slowly, partly because they got to the line often, killing the flow for the other team, and they inhaled rebounds like a high-powered vacuum. Expect to see a new version of this lineup at some point with Bane in Kenny the Pope’s former spot. Keep in mind that Bane shot five percent better than KCP did last year from long range. The screens he'll receive from Carter might make him more danerous with an extra half second. Yet, he may not guard at the same level as KCP, but the drop off won’t be severe, especially surrounded by size and capable help defenders.
One of the necessary pieces to every lineup is a player who can create his own shot. Wagner is that guy of this rotation, and it’s possible he takes a leap this season because he’s had extra game reps over the summer, winning Gold at EuroBasket with teammate Tristan da Silva. Aside from improving his 3-point shot, growth for Wagner would be getting sharper at manipulating defenses to get to the line. He only took 5.2 free throw attempts nightly last year and should be looking to log at least seven this season.
Bitadze is another who got reps over the summer in EuroBasket with Georgia and is looking to keep his strong play going. He said at media day he developed added confidence that he could play with the best. His presence brings mobile size to the back line and another good screener.
The extra value in this rotation sustaining its potency for more minutes/games this year is that Paolo Banchero won’t have to work as hard, saving more of him for the postseason. Considering his youth, getting physically worn out isn’t the main concern, but mentally it is another story if his workload is too high.