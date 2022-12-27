Magic Starting 5: Lakers Visiting Orlando Tuesday

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. SCARY MAGIC CEILING

"Now nearing the midway point of the season, the Magic sit just 2.5 games out from 10th place in the East and final postseason spot.

"This comes in large part to the teams recent success over the past three weeks - winning eight of their last ten games, including a six-game streak from December 6th-18th."

2. FRANZ WAGNER NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner found himself receiving another Player of the Week nomination for the Eastern Conference.

While the award was ultimately handed to Toronto Raptors big Pascal Siakam and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Wagner has consistently been among the finalists for the honor each week.

Wagner averaged 21.7 points per game this week as the team went 2-1.

3. JAMES HARDEN SOUNDS OFF ON ROCKETS RETURN RUMORS

"His future with the 76ers remains a fluid situation. The most significant reasons that will determine Harden's future in Philadelphia are post-season success and whether or not he could land a long-term contract with the franchise."

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

