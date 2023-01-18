NBA Mock Draft: Magic Take Big Time Freshmen, Victor Wembanyama's Teammate

The Orlando Magic could come away with a huge haul in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Orlando Magic is building a strong team from the ground up.

After taking a key building block in consecutive drafts with Franz Wagner in 2021 and Paolo Banchero in 2022, the team has a few chances to do the same in 2023.

Bleacher Report released a new two-round mock draft that has the Magic taking three young players with tons of upside.

With its own fifth overall pick, the Magic take Arkansas guard Nick Smith.

"A creative ball-handler and versatile shooter with an advanced floater/finishing package, playmaking ability and 6'5" size, Smith may ultimately be the draft's most well-rounded guard," Bleacher Report writes. "Unless doctors reveal anything worrisome before June, he should be locked into the top-eight range, regardless of whether he suits up again."

Then, with the Chicago Bulls pick that was acquired in the Nikola Vucevic trade two years ago, the Magic take Baylor guard Keyonte George.

"With a 27-point game against Baylor and 32-point outburst versus West Virginia this month, George has showcased the type of self-creation, shot-making skill, shooting versatility and driving touch that's easy to picture translating to on- and off-ball scoring," Bleacher Report said. "Though he hasn't been super efficient finishing inside the arc, George has shown he can add value in other areas with playmaking and defensive toughness."

Then, with its final pick, No. 35 overall, the Magic take a flier on French wing Bilal Coulibaly, who plays for Metropolitans 92 alongside projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

"Coming off consecutive games of 21 points and 34 points in France's U21 league, Coulibaly is emerging as an interesting upside pick at 18 years old with 6'7" size, athletic slashing ability, shot-making potential and defensive tools," Bleacher Report writes.

With the draft just about five months away, a lot can change between now and June. However, as it inches closer, more eyeballs will be on these highly-touted prospects as they venture into the league.

