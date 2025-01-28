NBA Reschedules 3 Magic Regular-Season Games
The NBA announced Tuesday afternoon that three upcoming Orlando Magic regular season games have been rescheduled as league-wide adjustments are made for recent postponements from the California wildfires and snow storms in Atlanta and New Orleans.
The Chicago Bulls' one remaining visit to Orlando, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, will now be played on Thursday, March 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.
The Magic's lone road contest versus the San Antonio Spurs, originally set for Monday, March 17, will now take place on Tuesday, April 1. Tipoff for that game is 8 p.m. ET.
Rather than visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, April 6, the Magic will head now head to New Orleans on Thursday, March 13. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
The changes mean that in March, Orlando will now embark on a five-game road trip that makes stops in Milwaukee, Houston, New Orleans, Minnesota and Cleveland.
The original plan was for the Magic to visit Milwaukee and Houston before returning for the one-off game at home vs. Chicago, then heading back out on the road to play Minnesota, Cleveland and San Antonio.
Instead, Orlando's six-game homestand after the All-Star break becomes a seven-game homestand, and the two-one-three stretch that followed is now a simplified five-game road trip.
In April, the newly scheduled April 1 matchup with San Antonio creates an extra back-to-back after the final game of a three-game homestand, which concludes on March 31 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
After playing at Washington on April 3, the Magic will then have four days of rest before returning home to host the Atlanta Hawks on April 8.
Notes
Chicago at Orlando
- Old Date: Wed. March 12, 7 p.m.
- New Date: Thurs. March 6, 7 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio
- Old Date: Monday, March 17, 8 p.m. ET
- New Date: Tuesday, April 1, 8 p.m. ET
Orlando at New Orleans
- Old Date: Sunday, April 6, 8 p.m. ET
- New Date: Thursday, March 13, 8 p.m. ET
