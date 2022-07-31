Netflix Star Chase Stokes 'Too Hyped' About Orlando Magic This Season

ORLANDO - It isn't everyday where someone with nearly half a million Twitter followers says something nice about the Orlando Magic, but Saturday was one of those days.

Chase Stokes, star of the Netflix hit TV show "Outer Banks," shared that he was "too hyped" about the Magic for next season during Paolo Banchero's 50-point performance at The CrawsOver.

Stokes has some roots planted in Orlando after moving to central Florida from Atlanta as a child. He graduated from Timber Creek High School before spending time at Valencia College and UCF.

Stokes is not alone in buying into Banchero's hype. The No. 1 overall pick's standout performance at his hometown's Pro-Am league is just the latest instance of Banchero shining before he actually plays meaningful games for the Magic.

In 36 career games at Duke last season, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

Banchero's one-and-done season at Duke showcased just how spectacular he could be as a prototype forward in the league.

For a team that ranked second worst in the NBA in scoring, Banchero would be given the green light with the Magic to create offense off the dribble.

Despite shooting a subpar 33.8 percent from three while at Duke, he still has the mechanics and ability to be an elite scorer from all three levels.

On top of his ability to put the ball in the basket, Banchero is also an underrated facilitator, whether that be in the open court after grabbing a defensive rebound, or in half-court offensive sets, he has the vision and basketball IQ to be a five assist caliber player.

The all-around offensive game that Banchero provides will be valuable to the Magic moving forward.