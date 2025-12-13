The Magic have come away with two wins in three meetings with New York, but they lost two key stars to injury in the process; there's a little bit of bad blood in the dry air.



Throw in Bane's innocent rocket launch of the ball at OG Anunoby while both were "falling out of bounds", with this big being a marquee matchup of two potential playoff teams, teeing off at 530 tee-time in Las Vegas, watch out for a little extra chippyness in the desert.



Three keys to the Vegas Magicians pulling a win over New York out of their sleeve in the NBA Cup Semi Final?

"I thought it was a good play…I threw it too hard…chasing down ball, throw it off him…My homeboy said the Reds gonna be giving me a call––if y'all watching, invite me to spring training––yeah but it was no foul play intended"



1. Pressure Brunson & Towns

Dec 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) at press conference prior to the Emirates Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

Anytime Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are available, the goal should be to pressure them on the ball, make it difficult for them to beat you off the dribble, get the ball out of their hands without leaving anyone open.



Orlando must be ready for Jalen Brunson to counter with maniacal dribble moves, just don't give him the space he needs for his stepback jumper, which to be fair, isn't all that much.



Brunson's decelerating body control is special; Towns' shooting, driving, rebounding is special; Bridges' toughshotmaking and defensive impact with Anunoby's all-around game are special; when healthy, this is a talented Knicks core finding ways to score efficiently together under new Head Coach, Mike Brown.



Ball pressure without doubling with Orlando's elite defenders can help force tough shots and get the Knicks into their secondary options.





2. Box out Mitchell Robinson

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) looks to post up against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.



The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are nearly tied at rebounding efficiency on opposing sides of the floor, meaning their top-two strengths match up nearly identically.



The Magic rank 9th at OReb% and 3rd at DReb%

The Knicks rank 9th at DReb% and 4th at OReb%.







Who wins the rebounding battle between Orlando boxing out Mitchell Robinson on the offensive glass and Karl-Anthony Towns on the defensive glass will likely play a huge factor in who wins this game.

3. Ride the Bane Train, use Banchero as Mirage

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Kia Center.

Run the offense through Banchero, only today, he's the decoy.



Still slowing back in after a groin injury, Paolo Banchero is finding his footing.



He's been effective using his size, feel, instincts as a playmaker, rim-protector, and overall scorer; still looking for a rhythm as a jump-shooter and finisher, needing some time, reps, and health.



With Bane on a tear as of late, scoring 37 points in three of his last six games, tying two T-Mac records in the process, the offensive gameplan should start with feeding the hot hand.



Involving Banchero in the action as a playmaker could be a way to utilize most of his skills from the elbow without demanding as much out of him as a scorer, involving the Bane-Banchero two-man game can always go a long way for creating consistent offense for this Magic offense.