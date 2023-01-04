Thunder's 'Deceptive' Defense Faces Magic: 6 Questions Ahead of Wednesday's Matchup

The Orlando Magic face the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder this evening. What do fans need to know about the Magic's opponent?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is taking the court for the first time in 2023 as the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.



To learn more about the current state of affairs in OKC, we spoke with Inside the Thunder contributor Chris Becker.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the league this season. Why has he been so good for the Thunder?

Shai has been able to continue to develop alongside the young OKC roster, and not be rushed into being a star. I think this is still scratching the surface for what he can be in the league. His athleticism and basketball IQ is what has taken him to the next level. His shot selection has been great this year. He’s taking fewer 3-point shots and getting to the rim.

2. OKC scored 150 points last night. How did the 22nd-rated offense explode against the league-best Boston Celtics without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

That’s a great question. OKC has really put a lot into fixing their shooting woes. Drafting Jalen Williams, hiring Chip Engelland and taking a chance with Isaiah Joe. Last night, those things really come to the front. Josh Giddey continued his hot streak, Joe scored 21. OKC has utilized a lot of team efforts scoring this season behind SGA’s career season, and I think that was showcased against the Celtics with him there.

3. Which player from the Thunder has surprised you the most this season?

I’m not sure if it’s surprising the numbers he’s putting up, but more so how quick Jalen Williams has been able to carve out a role. He’s become the full in starter for OKC when one of Lu Dort, SGA or Giddey is out and has been the consistent go-to player off of the bench as a rookie. Being drafted No. 12 I figured he’d find a role, but he’s certainly stuck claim to his minutes and continues to showcase why OKC took him.

4. What's one thing people should know about the Thunder that cannot be found in a box score?

The OKC defense is deceptive. On paper, box score wise OKC may look to score a lot but give up a lot. However, OKC is a top 10 defense in terms of defensive rating. OKC gets out and plays with one of the quickest tempo’s in the league and pushes the ball. The defense has really improved around Dort.

5. If the Thunder wins tonight, what would be the reason?

This game will likely come down to the Thunder’s offense. They put up a huge performance Tuesday that no one saw coming against the Celtics without SGA. The shooting for the Thunder has been inconsistent at times from game-to-game and coming off a huge win like they are could set up for some let downs offensively. If OKC can keep the hot hand shooting they should be able to score enough to hold off Orlando.

6. What's your prediction for tonight's game?

I’m excited to get to see the young OKC guys face another young team. It would be awesome if Chet Holmgren was healthy. OKC is thin on the interior without Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl so the Magic bigs could exploit that weakness. I think it’ll be a close game, I’ll go 108-102 Thunder.

