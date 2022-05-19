Magic GM John Hammond 'Expects to Get Calls' For No. 1 Pick Trade

When the Orlando Magic grabbed the No. 1 pick in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery, not only did the team receive the right to draft any player of its choosing, but more leverage than any team in the draft.

By holding the most prized possession in the draft, Orlando Magic general manager John Hammond is going to be popular over the next few weeks.

In an interview with 96.9 The Game's Brandon Kravitz, Hammond says that he "expects to get calls" for the No. 1 pick.

Considering the Magic had the second-worst record in the league last season (22-60), it would likely take a lot for the team to consider relinquishing the top pick. But it isn't all that taboo.

In fact, if the Magic were to trade the first overall pick, it wouldn't be the first time it has happened. Back in 1993, the Magic traded the top overall pick to the Golden State Warriors for the No. 3 pick and a future first-round pick. However, the circumstances were extremely different back then.

The Magic had drafted generational big man Shaquille O'Neal with the No. 1 pick the year before and were not fond of pairing him with Michigan forward Chris Webber, who was the consensus top player in the draft. The Magic wanted to draft Memphis State point guard Penny Hardaway and were able to afford trading back to get him.

In this draft, the top three players are all in the frontcourt, a position of need for the Magic, so if the team were to trade back, that would not be the reason.

While it seems unlikely for the Magic to trade the top pick, when you have the best card in the deck you want to make sure to listen to every option.