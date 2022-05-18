Skip to main content

NBA Draft: Magic Have Great Success With Past No. 1 Picks

The Magic have drafted generational talents with the top pick in the past.

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

53342185

Shaquille O'Neal

USATSI_18290094

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290075

Jamahl Mosley

And history has proven that the Magic are destined to land a generational talent with the top pick.

The Magic hasn't picked first in the NBA Draft since 2004, when the team selected Dwight Howard.

Howard went on to start his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals.

The team selected Chris Webber first overall in 1993, but traded his draft rights to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway became a four-time All-Star with the Magic and helped lead the team to its only NBA Finals berth in franchise history back in 1995.

Hardaway teamed up with the 1992 top pick Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history and started his legacy in Orlando for the first four seasons of his career. O'Neal's heroics helped the Magic reach the 1995 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets.

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

USATSI_18010290

Paolo Banchero

Given the team's history at drafting No. 1, it's hard not to get excited about the team's bright future.

So, if the 2022 No. 1 pick is anything like the top picks of Magic past, Orlando is about to get one magical player.

53342185
News

NBA Draft: Magic Have Great Success With Past No. 1 Picks

By Jeremy Brener18 seconds ago
USATSI_18256099
News

Deandre Ayton to Magic? Betting Odds to Sign Former Suns No. 1 Pick

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
USATSI_17953193
News

Who's No. 1? ESPN Projects Big Orlando Magic Haul in Post-Lottery Mock Draft

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
1191823202
News

High School Reunion? Could Magic Draft Jalen Suggs Former Teammate Chet Holmgren?

By Jeremy Brener6 hours ago
519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93
News

Magic Land Top Pick; Mo Bamba Future in Jeopardy?

By Jeremy Brener15 hours ago
USATSI_18290075
News

'I Like Yo Energy': Magic Fans, Players React to Landing No. 1 Pick

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
USATSI_18290094
News

Ping-Pong Magic: Orlando Magic Receives No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft Lottery

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
USATSI_17579792
News

New In-Season NBA Tournament? It Could Be Coming Soon

By The Magic Insider Staff18 hours ago
USATSI_10838268
News

How to Watch: Magic NBA Draft Lottery Tonight - Odds

By Jeremy BrenerMay 17, 2022