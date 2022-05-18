NBA Draft: Magic Have Great Success With Past No. 1 Picks

The Magic have drafted generational talents with the top pick in the past.

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images Shaquille O'Neal Jamahl Mosley Jamahl Mosley

And history has proven that the Magic are destined to land a generational talent with the top pick.

The Magic hasn't picked first in the NBA Draft since 2004, when the team selected Dwight Howard.

Howard went on to start his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals.

The team selected Chris Webber first overall in 1993, but traded his draft rights to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway became a four-time All-Star with the Magic and helped lead the team to its only NBA Finals berth in franchise history back in 1995.

Hardaway teamed up with the 1992 top pick Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history and started his legacy in Orlando for the first four seasons of his career. O'Neal's heroics helped the Magic reach the 1995 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets.

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Paolo Banchero Jabari Smith Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Paolo Banchero

Given the team's history at drafting No. 1, it's hard not to get excited about the team's bright future.

So, if the 2022 No. 1 pick is anything like the top picks of Magic past, Orlando is about to get one magical player.