Hawks vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in hopes of snapping its current five game losing streak.

ORLANDO - In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Orlando Magic (5-16) has an opportunity to snap the drought in front of its home fans.

But in its way, is a playoff hopeful Atlanta Hawks (11-10) team that wants to send Orlando back on the road with a loss.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference match-up ...

What is Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony's Impact?

According to the team's injury report, backcourt mates Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will be available tonight against the Hawks.

Fultz, a former No. 1 pick, has been held out of the first 21 games of this year with a fractured toe that he suffered in September.

For Anthony, the fellow guard played four of the first five games to start the year, but an oblique strain has held him out for over a month.

With the addition of these two guards, the depleted roster receives much needed reinforcements against the dynamic Hawks backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Containing Murray, Young and John Collins

In the two teams last meeting just over a month ago, Atlanta came out victorious on its homecourt 108-98.

And Orlando jumped out to an early lead led by Anthony, who dropped a season-high 25 points, but the Hawks' big three was too much to handle down the stretch.

The backcourt of Young and Murray combined for 45 points and 22 assists between the two, while John Collins controlled the interior with 23 points and 13 rebounds of his own.

The Magic defense needs to do everything in its power to limit Young, who currently ranks top-ten in the league in points (27.7) and assists (9.4) and is one of the most elusive playmakers in the league.

Can the Defense Wake Up?

In the wake of its current losing streak, the Magic has struggled mightily defensively without several of its key players.

Before the drought, Orlando proved to be a tough out on the defensive end, ranking in the top half of the league on that side of the floor.

But over the past five games, it's seemed like the team has lost its identity, allowing over 117 points per contest while posting the league's fourth-worst defensive rating.

Just two nights after allowing Kevin Durant to go for a season-high, the Magic will need to bring the pressure to stop the Hawks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

