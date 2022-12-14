Hawks vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks for the teams third match-up on the season.

Entering their third match-up of the season, the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic have an opportunity to get even more familiar on Wednesday night.

Attempting to extend its season series record to 3-0, Atlanta will look to replicate its performance on November 30th, where they defeated Orlando by 17 on its homecourt.

Here are three things to watch in the Eastern Conference showdown...

Orlando's Offense Pushing the Pace

In the two teams last match-up, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony returned from long awaited absences due to injury.

And despite the loss that night, the offense has improved mightily with the two guards back in the lineup.

Over the past three games, Orlando has ranked eighth in the association with 116.4 points per 100 possessions. A massive jump from its 109.5 season average which ranks 25th in the NBA.

Fultz has started all seven games since his return, averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds. While Anthony has become a major spark off the bench, scoring double digit in all but one game over the past two weeks.

Who Will Play for Atlanta?

Hoping to pick up its first win against the Hawks this year, today should be the best opportunity to do for Orlando.

With Dejounte Murray and John Collins both ruled out with separate ankle injuries, Atlanta could also be without their leading scorer Trae Young who is listed as questionable with a back.

Missing its backcourt pairing of Young and Murray would be a huge blow as the duo has utterly dominated the Magic through two games this year.

In the November 30th outing, the two combined for 57 points, 20 assists on an even 50% from the field.

Can Magic's Paint Defense Improve?

With center Wendell Carter Jr. still sidelined with plantar fascia, Orlando desperately needs to find a replacement interior presence.

With the big man's on the floor, Orlando opponents have shot just 53.3 percent in the paint. But when Carter is off the floor, as he has been November 19th, the Magic allows 63.4 percent of baskets to fall.

That 10.1 percent difference ranks second in the association, trailing only Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Also on this power ranking is Franz Wagner, making the fifth biggest difference in the category with a 8 percent difference.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

