Jayson Tatum & Celtics vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The East leading Boston Celtics (35-12) travel to Central Florida to take on the Orlando Magic (17-29) Monday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic welcomes the Boston Celtics and NBA's best record to town on Monday night.

Following a tough road to the hands of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the Magic won't have much time to dwell as Jayson Tatum and company make their way to Orlando.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference matchup...

A Long-Awaited Return

For the first time since August 2nd, 2020, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will play an NBA basketball game.

Following three appearances for the Magic's Lakeland affiliate posting 15.8 points 17.7 minutes, Isaac will be suiting up in Orlando for the first time in 904 days.

The No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft showed immense promise on both sides of the in his last NBA season, posting 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks in 34 games.

“So many things go through your head when you’re watching Jonathan play tonight,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in his G League debut.

The sixth-year forward is expected to play limited minutes tonight.

Tatum and Williams Impact

Boston stars forward Jayson Tatum (wrist) and center Robert Williams (knee) are both listed as questionable heading into Monday's contest.

Already down guards Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) the shorthanded Celtics will need to turn to its bench if both starters are game-time decisions heading into the game.

Tatum missed Boston's previous game against the Toronto Raptors with the lingering wrist and hand issues after playing 48 minutes against the Golden State Warriors two nights earlier.

Payton Pritchard is expected to see an increased role with his backcourt mates missing.

Season Series Finale

After three matchups two months into the season, the Celtics and Magic meet for the final time of the year.

Boston pulled off the win in the first meeting of the season back in October, defeating Orlando 126-120 in front of its home fans.

But the next two meetings, both in Boston, continued the success for the road team as the Magic pulled off back-to-back wins within two days on the road as apart of its season-long six game winning streak.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page