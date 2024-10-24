Magic-Nets Injury Report: Isaac Out for Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic (1-0) are set to do battle with the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) Friday night inside the Kia Center.
Here's the latest regarding player status and health entering the contest, as made available by the NBA's injury reports:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (left hip contusion)
UPDATE: The Magic have downgraded Isaac to OUT for Friday night.
What it means for the Magic
Isaac, Orlando's second-unit defensive specialist, left the Magic's opening night victory over the Miami Heat, heading to the locker room after a hard fall. He did not return to the contest.
The 6-10 forward played 11 minutes and was a part of Orlando's second unit, typically subbing in for Paolo Banchero when he wasn't on the floor. Should Isaac be unable to go, the Magic could likely turn to its frontcourt depth options of Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze to cover his minutes or could go smaller with the grouping or shorten the 10-man rotation to nine.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanović: Out (left foot)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: Out (left hamstring strain)
- Trendon Watford: Out (left hamstring strain)
Bogdanović missed the Nets' opener on Wednesday, meaning his Nets debut is still being delayed. He's currently without a timetable for return.
Sharpe's hamstring strain, suffered during the preseason, is said to keep him out initially for six weeks. Watford's strain was initially diagnosed to miss at least two weeks, and he's ruled out for Friday night in Orlando.
