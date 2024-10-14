Magic's DeVos Family Donates $600,000 to Hurricane Helene, Milton Relief Efforts
ORLANDO, Fla. – The DeVos family, 'caretakers' of the Orlando Magic, are donating to the United Way of Florida's Disaster Recovery Fund to support relief efforts due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Magic said in a release on Monday.
The DeVos family is donating $500,000 to the United Way of Florida through the DeVos Family Foundation. In addition, Magic vice president of shareholder engagement Ryan DeVos and his wife, Michelle, are donating $100,000 to the Heart of Florida United Way to assist Central Florida with relief efforts.
The DVFF and Magic organization are working closely with local partners and officials to ensure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and the entire region, the team said.
“We want Central Floridians and the entire state of Florida to know they are not in this alone. This resilient community has always come together to assist others, and we are so proud to be a part of that support. Our hearts are with everyone who calls Orlando and Florida home. We are so grateful for the entire community of first responders, leaders, and neighbors, who continuously work to help each other.”- Dan DeVos, Orlando Magic Chairman
The DeVos family, the Magic's ownership group, has made a habit of lending a helping hand to Central Floridians when needed, including a few notable instances:
- $1 million donation to relief efforts for destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Charley in 2004
- $400,000 donation to One Orlando Fund following the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub in 2016
- $2 million compensation fund for nearly 1,800 part-time hourly Magic, Kia Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears employees while their seasons were suspended due to COVID-19's outbreak
- More than $1 million in donations to relief efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
For more information on how to make a donation yourself, either to UWOF or a local United Way directly, visit the United Way of Florida's Disaster Recovery Fund website.
For additional resources and information regarding the United States Government's response to disasters and emergencies, click here.
