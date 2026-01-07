The Orlando Magic could not complete what would've been the biggest comeback in franchise history against the Washington Wizards, losing 120-112. Will the Magic ever win two-straight games again?!

Anyway, what were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

The Death Sarr strikes!

CJ McCollum was terrific. Though Orlando didn't have many answers for Wizards' second-year big Alex Sarr on either end of the floor. He was everywhere.

Offensively, Sarr was getting everything he wanted around the rim, especially as a roll-man. He finished with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting with eight boards. He was also a venus fly swatter, rejecting four Magic shots, including three in the fourth quarter alone.

The Magic couldn't quite navigate his lanky 7-foot-1 height nor his 9-foot-2 standing reach. If he wasn't blocking the shot, he was forcing jump balls or deterring any Magic attempt within 5-10 feet of the rim.

Magic's mistakes mount, Wizards take advantage:

Coming off a seven-turnover performance against the Indiana Pacers, every other Magic possession felt like a costly mistake through the first two-and-a-half quarters.

Orlando had five turnovers in the first quarter and seven in the first 13 minutes alone. The Magic coughed up the rock 19 times -- including 17 through the first three quarters, leading to 29 Wizards points.

Outside of their late run propelled by their bench, the Magic offense looked lethargic and discombobulated. The mistakes multiplied, and it was too much to overcome.

Missing eight free throws didn't help, either.

Jase Richardson, Noah Penda lead late comeback attempt:

Down by as much as 26 points in the second half, head coach Jamahl Mosley was searching for any sort of spark. Orlando's starters weren't cutting it.

Thus, Mosley called on rookies Noah Penda and Jase Richardson, who helped ignite a 35-12 run. The ball was moving more swiftly, they were cutting off-ball, rebounding, making life a little more difficult for the Magic's up-tempo offense.

Before you know it, a Penda block and a wide-open Richardson transition triple cut the deficit to four points with 6:09 left. CJ McCollum and Sarr ultimately took over down the stretch. But Richardson finished with a career-high 20 points -- topping the team -- while Noah Penda tallied 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and a block.