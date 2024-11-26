Gary Harris Will Not Return vs. Charlotte with Left Hamstring Strain
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris left Monday night's game with the Charlotte Hornets with a left hamstring strain, the team said. He will not return.
Harris, the 11th-year guard, started in place of Jalen Suggs, who is also missing Monday's contest with a left hamstring strain of his own..
After checking out with 5:09 to go in the first quarter, he did not remain near the Magic's bench area. Shortly after, the team's PR department relayed that he would not be returning to the contest.
The TV broadcast showed Harris grabbing his leg after going after a loose ball on the court.
Harris finished with three points after making his only shot attempt of the night, a top-of-the-key three.
