Magic's Jalen Suggs Out Indefinitely with Left Knee Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. – After further evaluation, which included an MRI, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee.
The Orlando Sentinel first reported the news, and the Magic confirmed shortly after.
During return to play activities, he was experiencing discomfort, which led to additional evaluation and imaging. Suggs will be out indefinitely as a treatment plan is developed.
Such plans for treatment the Magic could explore include rest, phsyical therapy, anti-inflammatory medicines or arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose piece of cartilage, Magic on SI learned.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
The trochlea is a groove on the end of the femur bone in which the kneecap sits, according to Robert LaPrade MD, PhD, who is a complex orthopedic knee and sports medicine surgeon. It's purpose is to provide a certain amount of bony stability to the kneecap joint to prevent it from sliding, guiding the patella (kneecap) through knee movements, the website said.
On Magic injury reports, Suggs had been listed as dealing with a left quad contusion since exiting the fourth quarter of Orlando's Jan. 25 game versus Detroit. The fourth-year guard has since missed 14 straight games and 24 of the last 25 after a low back strain sidelined him for 10 January contests.
Suggs has appeared and started in 35 games this season, averaging a career-high 16.2 points, along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.
Following two straight losses, the Magic host the Toronto Raptors at the Kia Center for the first of two consecutive games Sunday at 6 p.m.
