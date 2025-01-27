Magic's Mac McClung to Compete in Dunk Contest, Go for Historic 3-Peat
MIAMI – While the Orlando Magic will have to wait until Thursday to learn if they'll have a representative in this year's NBA All-Star Game, the organization is set to have representation during the annual weekend.
Two-way guard Mac McClung has committed to participating in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN.
McClung, a repeat event champion in 2023 and 2024, will attempt to become just the second-ever three-time Slam Dunk champion (Nate Robinson). Should he win the competition, he'd become the first-ever contestant to be crowned Slam Dunk champion three straight times. The event's inception came in 1984.
The 26-year-old will compete against San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle, Chicago Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis and Milwaukee Bucks second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr. in his quest for history.
His highlight-reel dunks have captivated audiences since he was in high school, and he's garnered a large following across social media because of it.
Despite spending most of his time in the G League with Orlando's affiliate Osceola, McClung is the most mainstream name that's set to compete in this year's field.
With Osceola, McClung is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three.
Although McClung has only appeared in one game with the major club while fellow two-way guard Trevelin Queen has spent the previous month and a half with Orlando, coach Jamahl Mosley said Jan. 15 in Milwaukee that the Magic "look at all scenarios of if it's a possibility" to call him up.
The Slam Dunk contest takes place during 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and is the finishing event to All-Star Saturday night.
The event will take place on Feb. 15 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.
TNT will have the broadcast.
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.