Magic vs. Kings: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (15-25) continues its five-game road trip tonight with a test against the Sacramento Kings (20-28). Here are three big things to watch out for.

ORLANDO - In the heart of a west coast road trip, the Orlando Magic treks on tonight with a second consecutive California match-up, taking on the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are coming off two consecutive one-score losses over the past week, falling to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday by three, before dropping a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Here are three big things to watch in this interconference match-up ...

Can Magic Defensive Energy Continue?

In Orlando's win Saturday night over the Golden State Warriors, not only was it a resounding victory by becoming the first season sweep of Dubs since the 2012-2013 season, but was also a defensive clinic by the Magic all game long.

Limiting the Warriors to just 101 points, their third lowest all season, head coach Jamahl Mosley prioritized the defensive intensity from the get go.

"We constantly try to send that message: take care of the paint first and impact all shots," Mosley said. "Obviously they made 18 threes but taking care of the paint was a priority."

The Magic will have its hands full against Sacramento's offense, who currently score the second most points per game (118.3) in the NBA.

Top Rookie Showdown

Rookie of the Year contenders Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray get one more opportunity to faceoff in their inaugural seasons.

In the two teams last match-up, Banchero certainly outperformed Murray, leading the Magic in scoring with 33 points, but Sacramento finished with the overtime victory.

The Western Conference Rookie of the Month averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds in 28.6 minutes while shooting 46.4 from three over 14 games in December.

Banchero on the other hand has been red-hot since the new year, averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on .474/.381/.818 splits.

Containing the Kings Stars

In Nov. 5th's match-up, Orlando allowed Sacramento stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to have their way.

Fox finished with a game-high 37 points while shooting 14 of 24 from the field, while Sabonis kicked in 25 of his own, along with 11 rebounds and six assists on 10 of 14 shooting.

The duo was the Kings only starters to eclipse double-digit points, with the only two other players coming from off the bench in Trey Lyles and Malik Monk with 15 a piece.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m.

