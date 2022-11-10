Magic Starting 5: Orlando Snaps Losing Streak vs. Dallas

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC BEAT MAVS WITHOUT PAOLO BANCHERO

“Despite playing without No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and adapting to the start time change 90 minutes earlier due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole, the Magic fought through adversity and pulled off the win against the Mavericks.”

2. ENEMY PERSPECTIVE

"The Dallas Mavericks hit a wall in the second half of Wednesday night's matchup with the Orlando Magic and ultimately lost the game, 94-87. The Mavs fell to 6-4 on the season while the Magic improved to 3-9."

3. PAOLO BANCHERO SPRAINS ANKLE

"Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, has been riding through the first part of the season rather comfortably, picking up with the speed of the NBA game and adapting his game against some stiff opponents. And this ankle sprain could be the first bump in the road during his career.”

4. JACQUE VAUGHN BECOMES OFFICIAL NETS COACH

"This isn't Vaughn's first head coaching gig. He coached the Magic from 2012-15, compiling a 58-158 record before being fired at the tail end of his third season with the team. Vaughn also played in Orlando as a point guard in the 2002-03 season, helping lead the Magic to a playoff appearance that season.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

