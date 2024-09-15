Solving Backcourt Puzzle Should be one of Magic's Biggest Priorities
As the 2024-25 NBA season rapidly approaches, the Orlando Magic roster shapes up as one of the league's deepest top-to-bottom.
The Magic, thanks to their patience and calculated roster construction, have a number of young players who are hungry for a share of the minutes on the floor in the mix with a few established veterans. While any team would probably prefer to have an abundance of options as opposed to a shortage of them, it does present an interesting situation that head coach Jamahl Mosley will have to navigate.
From locking down what is perceived to be the starting guard spots to who spares them when not on the floor, and for how long, the questions that surround Orlando's backcourt are numerous. Answers likely won't become clear right away, either – but that's okay. The Magic will head into this season with the aim of repeating a trip to the postseason, having broken through last season and earning the first experience of playoff basketball for numerous contributors on the roster.
If that means the Magic need trial and error in the first portion of the season to understand what works best come the tail end of the season, that's a tradeoff Orlando likely would accept.
Yet, figuring it out sooner rather than later is in the Magic's best interest.
Orlando entered the summer with financial freedom to be one of the power-wielders on the market. Yet, the Magic held off from making a blockbuster move and instead opted for the addition of veteran shotmaker and perimter defender Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Given his championship pedigree, floor-spacing ability and defensive identity, the fit looks to be rather seamless in the Magic's system.
What shouldn't be lost in the addition, however, is that Caldwell-Pope signed for three years and $66 million, keeping Orlando's books financially flexible. The Magic are no threat to the dreaded first or second apron tax that severely hampers roster transaction capabilities for its residents. Barring anything unforeseen, Orlando likely netted itself its opening night starting shooting guard next to Jalen Suggs with his arrival. Yet, if the Magic got into the season and decided the pairing wasn't working or wanted to swing big for a potential trade piece, Caldwell-Pope's versatility and tradeable contract figures would make him as an attractive return for most teams around the league.
Consider the Indiana Pacers' situation a season ago, who spent most of their cap money on a fellow former Denver Nugget, Bruce Brown. Brown got off to a solid start for the Pacers in 2023-24, who'd signed him to a two-year, $45 million contract. But when the Pacers decided to make a move for Toronto star Pascal Siakam, Indiana utilized Brown's salary figure as one of the center points of its return package to the Raptors. Because Brown was playing well, taking him on alongside three first-round picks and Jordan Nwora was enough for the Raptors to agree to the deal.
This isn't to suggest Caldwell-Pope's arrival is meant to be short-lived, but rather only laying out a potential avenue Orlando could pursue should they so choose. Suggs and Caldwell-Pope gives the Magic, the No. 2 defense in the NBA a season ago, a daunting defensive lineup that should scoring a easier as well. Members of the Magic fully believe that in a summer that saw the likes of Paul George, Alex Caruso and Klay Thompson switch teams, KCP's addition was the best around the league.
In signing one guard, the Magic let another walk in free agency. Markelle Fultz, who started 18 of the 43 games he appeared in last season for Orlando, remains unsigned as training camp approaches – likely holding out in search of a deal worth more than a minimum contract. Suggs could see more of a traditional point guard's role in his absence, also considering the natural slot of Caldwell-Pope into the two-guard role.
That means Harris joins a bench unit that has Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Cory Joseph in it.
Anthony was the player Orlando felt most comfortable with bringing off the bench last season. In 81 appearances last season, he was the only guard on the roster to not start a game. He played the lowest share of minutes in his career, which contributed to career-low averages in points, rebounds and assists. His shooting percentages (43.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT%) were pretty much on-par with his NBA career to this point, which translates to Anthony providing the same play he has for most of his career – just in smaller doses.
As for the rest of that grouping in the regular season:
- Harris played in 54 games (27 starts)
- Black played in 69 games (33 starts)
- Howard played in 18 games
- Joseph played 26 games
With Joseph being the summer's last signing for Orlando this year, provided his small sample size of play last season, bringing him aboard is likely aimed at being a veteran depth piece at point guard for the Magic. The rest, though, is still yet to be determined.
Black, entering his second season after being selected as the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, could be the pick to run the backup unit at the one-guard spot. At 6-foot-7 and 198 pounds, Black has the positional size that is a repeating trait throughout multiple key positions on the Magic roster. With less deferment in the second unit, Black could see the ball in his hands more often this season and be one of the biggest risers for Orlando this season.
Harris played 24 minutes a game last season, the smallest share of minutes since arriving from Denver by way of trade three and a half seasons ago, playing the role of a fifth starter in Orlando's 47-win campaign. He shot 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from three in 2023-24, meaning he was around league average. His offensive output may not have been up to the needs of a scoring-starved lineup last year, but it could be helpful off the bench if upheld in the same capacity this year.
Howard is potentially the most intriguing case to follow in the early going. The 11th pick in the '23 Draft himself, he only played 18 games last season – not to mention his share of minutes was miniscule. Playing just 3.7 minutes in those 18 contests, Howard didn't have much of an opportunity in his first season.
During Summer League, Howard led the Magic in scoring at 19.0 points a game and was highly efficient in the process. Shooting 50.0 FG% and 47.6 3PT%, it was his first true chance to make a case for a spot in the rotation this year – one that he took full advantage of. Howard stands 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, meaning his frame allows him to swing to the small forward spot too. But with second-year forward Caleb Houstan and rookie Tristan da Silva likely locked into who plays at the three behind Franz Wagner, Howard's best path to consistent playing time may be at the two.
The Magic figure to tinker with rotations and minutes shares as they discover what works and deal with eventual knicks and bruises that keep players out of games every so often. What matters is that Orlando has a stable of options they feel comfortable with when the business end of the season rolls around and the substitution patterns shorten.
Four guards primarily saw the floor in the seven-game playoff series with Cleveland. Assuming Suggs and Caldwell-Pope are two of them should a similar situation arrive in April, it'll be the best of the rest who account for the remaining minutes and are expected to contribute. Of course, Orlando would accommodate varying scenarios based on need that could see more guards on the floor, but seldom do teams roll into a playoff series planning to play with their regular season rotations.
The puzzle pieces are laid out before Mosley, and his task is aligning them correctly.
Doing so could equate to success in the new year.
