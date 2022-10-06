Magic Starting 5 - Training Camp Notes: Terrence Ross, Devin Cannady, Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. CAN T ROSS BRING THE "SIXTH MAN JUICE"?

"But since his arrival, he's made a name for himself with the franchise, as the 12-year vet currently sits at No. 8 all-time in Magic franchise history for 3-point makes (636), a ranking that will most certainly change this season as he sits just 22 makes behind Rashard Lewis with the long-shot attempt of catching Hedo Türkoglu at No. 5 all-time with 794 makes."

2. DEVIN CANNADY IS STILL HERE

"From the moment Devin Cannady entered his name in the NBA Draft, the odds were stacked against him.

"The former four-year Princeton star finished his career among the greatest to ever suit up for the Tigers; finishing fifth all-time in scoring, third in three pointers made and first in free three percentages."

3. CARTER x BANCHERO FRONTCOURT

"We're both pretty versatile big men," Carter Jr. said. "I feel like it just makes us so much more deadly, especially in the front court. We're gonna be able to bring the ball up the court, come off pick and rolls, you know, he can do a little bit everything and, you know, I feel like, especially coming from Duke, he understands [and] he knows how to win."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 13 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

