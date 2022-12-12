Magic Starting 5: Orlando Wins 3rd Straight vs. Raptors

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC GRAB THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

"The Orlando Magic reached a big milestone in Sunday night's 111-99 win against the Toronto Raptors.

"In the conclusion of three meetings in the last eight days, the Magic won two out of three with Sunday's victory. The team has also won three straight games for the first time this season."

2. FVV TO ORLANDO?

Trading for VanVleet would give Orlando a more consistent performer at the point guard position. He would likely slide into Markelle Fultz's spot in the starting lineup alongside Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. The team could also swap out Fultz for Bol and have two point guards on the floor next to a pair of point forwards.

3. FRANZ WAGNER IS ABOUT WINNING

“He’s about winning," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We’ve said this from the beginning of the year. He’s one of the most competitive guys I've been around and add the basketball IQ on top of that. That’s what makes him special.”

4. MONDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.