Magic's Statement Win on Opening Night Sets High Standard for NBA Season
MIAMI – For all of the Orlando Magic's offseason and training camp, two themes were made loud and clear when the microphones were on: the importance of carryover and an emphasis on starting fast.
Magic players, armed with intentions of improvement for what would be the fourth consecutive year, want to build on their success from last year. A road-heavy schedule opposes them in the first third of the season, so a fast start would place them in a better position later.
Orlando made the short trip south and thumped Southeast Division rival Miami on its home floor, emptying the bench midway through the fourth quarter and winning 116-97. The Heat intended the evening to be a coronation of sorts. The Kaseya Center court was being named in longtime team president Pat Riley's honor and numerous Heat legends from his tenure were in attendance.
But the Magic were having none of it, immediately deflating the positive energy from the halftime celebration with a 39-point third quarter. From then on, Orlando cruised to a 1-0 start to the year.
High expectations were set and met on night one. For a Magic team looking to back up its offseason chatter, this was an important first step.
"It sets the tone for what the standard is with this team. That's all we've been talking about," forward Paolo Banchero said postgame. "Goga came up to me before the game and just was like, 'We've been doing all this talking, all that telling each other what we're gonna do. Now it's time to do it.' That [was] kind of our whole mentality tonight, and that's what's [it's] gonna be going forward.
"I think everyone was telling each other this was a hell of a game, but this is setting the tone for how we've got to be every night coming into this year. The standard has been set."
Banchero and the Magic each enjoyed some history on the evening. The third-year pro scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, becoming the first Orlando player to open the season with 30-plus points since Tracy McGrady in 2002. Banchero's point total is the third-most ever for a Magic player on opening night. Nick Anderson and Shaquille O'Neal each scored 42 in 1992 and 1993, respectively.
Paolo was +42 in his 31 minutes, becoming the first player to ever have 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, no turnovers, and a plus-minus of +40 or better since the stat was first tracked in 1996-97. Much of that can be attributed to the dominance of Orlando's starting unit on offense and defense.
Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. posted a net rating of 72.1 in 13 minutes. They carved up the Heat's top-5 defense from a season ago and were particularly proficient in stifling the host's offense. Defense will always be how the Magic identifies itself, and the complementary play from one leading to another set up many Orlando buckets Wednesday night.
Five scorers hit double figures, including Anthony Black's 13 points and Gary Harris' 18 points (all off threes) off the bench. The Magic as a group totaled eight steals, outrebounded Miami by 15, and made 18 of 49 three-point attempts.
"You want to get off to a good start. We knew it was going to be a challenge," Harris said postgame. "We lost to this team three times last year, so we wanted to come out and make a statement. And we did, together."
As the Magic skipped across the floor and waved bye-bye to Heat fans leaving the arena early, they introduced the new year with an emphatic victory that they say should be expected.
If that holds true, as Harris said, his Magic will have a lot of fun this year.
