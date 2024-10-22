Jalen Suggs, Magic Teammates React to Suggs' Contract Extension
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and guard Jalen Suggs came to an agreement on a rookie contract extension with just over an hour before Monday's deadline to do so.
Had Suggs and the team not come to terms on an agreement, the fourth-year guard would've hit restricted free agency next summer. After signing a five-year extension reportedly worth $150.5 million, that's not a reality either side has to worry about.
Given the professed love for the organization Suggs has for the Magic and the understanding of the guard's value to Orlando, an eventual extension didn't ever feel like an if, but when.
In reacting to the news of his own extension on Monday, Suggs confirmed that notion.
"So many deserve so much praise and thanks for their sacrifices and help to make today my reality," Suggs wrote on Twitter. "This is surreal, I'm so thankful to them and God for his unfailing love.
"Orlando I was never leaving you, you're my home. The people in this city are my family 4L. I love you 407!"
Suggs' teammates chimed in as well, a sign of the group's chemistry together and how the guard is received in the locker room.
As you can imagine, it's all positive for the group.
Back at media day, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman – one of the biggest cogs in the wheel of every negotiation done with the franchise – noted the importance of continuity in Orlando's roster makeup.
Referencing Suggs, Weltman said: "He's an integral part of the chemistry and the team on and off the court..."
Now, the team and Suggs embark on their partnership for another six years – just how each side desired it could.
