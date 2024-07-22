Magic Teammates Say No. 1 Pick Tristan da Silva Is a Quick Study
ORLANDO — The NBA Summer League is an opportunity for young players to get their footing in the league ahead of the upcoming season.
For Orlando Magic rookie Tristan da Silva, many of the qualities that made him a highly regarded prospect were on full display in his three-game run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
His skills on both sides of the ball caught the attention of his teammates, including 2023 first-round pick Anthony Black.
"He's versatile," Black said. "He can make shots. He's a smart cutter, defends, rebounds, and he communicates out there. He does all the things you need to win. He's just a great player."
da Silva averaging 17-plus points per game, shooting better than 50 percent on his 3-point attempts, and he had at least one steal in his three appearances.
The 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward had his best performance in the Magic's 91-86 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. da Silva, 23, scored a team-high 23 points, shot 3-of-6 on his 3-point attempts and had two assists and two steals.
Fourteen of da Silva's points came in the second half when Orlando rallied from a 15-point deficit.
Jett Howard, the Magic's other 2023 first-round pick, said da Silva's performance mirrored much of what he has seen since their first practice together in preparation for summer league.
"I'm super impressed," Howard said of da Silva. "I knew coming in he was probably more seasoned because he's a little older and he showed that right away. He hit the ground running as soon as we got to training camp."
da Silva credited his ability to thrive quickly to his collegiate experience at Colorado, where he was a three-year starter, and to the support he has received from the Magic organization since being drafted in late June.
"They make it really easy for me," da Silva said. "They welcomed me with open arms since day one, so great people, great organization, easy to be around and easy to connect with. From a basketball standpoint, I feel like a lot of the stuff that we did in college is also applicable to the NBA level from a concept standpoint. I feel really comfortable out there."
