Black joins Giannis, KPJ as out, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More
The Orlando Magic put together one of its strongest efforts of the season in Minnesota on Saturday, squashing one of the West’s best 119-92. They’ll look to continue a road win streak that began in L.A. with wins over the Clippers and Lakers.
Milwaukee also won on Saturday, pulling away from the Utah Jazz 113-99 to snap a two-game skid that coincided with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return from a 14-game absence due to a calf injury.
Antetokounmpo’s presence was necessary deep into the fourth quarter due to the game being tight, so that prevents him from participating in this one. Kevin Porter Jr. is also out.
The Magic are even with the Miami Heat atop the Southeast Division, although they hold a tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played. The Magic’s upset of Minnesota has pushed them up to sixth place in the East.
Orlando is 14-15 on the road 20-19 against Eastern Conference foes. Milwaukee is 15-16 at home and 19-23 against Eastern Conference competition.
Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Bucks
Game date, time and location: Sunday, March 8, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks)
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WTMJ (Bucks)
Magic look to extend road win streak to four by ending Bucks’ run
The Orlando Magic (34-28) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (27-35) in the third and final matchup between these teams this season.
The Magic last won a season series from Milwaukee in 2011-12, but have gone 14-35 since, which includes an upset loss (116-108) in the final game prior to the break. Cam Thomas, having just been signed after getting his release from the Brooklyn Nets, scored 34 points to complement a Kevin Porter Jr. triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), so the Bucks are still in position to win this year’s series 2-1 if it can pull an upset on Sunday night.
The Bucks have opened up a 77-57 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90. Milwaukee won the first nine matchups.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic -6.5 (-112), Bucks +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Magic -218, Bucks +180
Total: 216.5 (Over -112, Under -108)
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
F Tristan da Silva
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
BUCKS
F Ousmane Dieng
F Pete Nance
C Myles Turner
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Anthony Black: Out - Low Back Strain
Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Soreness
Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management
Jase Richardson: Out - Lower Back Spasms
Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)
Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Injury Management
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Right Knee Swelling
Kyle Kuzma: Out - Thoracic Spine Contusion
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)
