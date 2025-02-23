Magic-Wizards Injury Report: Sunday, February 23
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's seven-game homestand continues with game two Sunday evening, hosting the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. at the Kia Center.
Orlando is 28-30 this season. They lost 105-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Washington is 9-46 this year. The Wizards lost 104-101 on Friday evening to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Magic hold a 1-0 season series lead.
Before tipoff Sunday evening, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left quad contusion)
- Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (illness)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs is missing his 12th straight game on Sunday. He's now been sidelined for 22 of the last 23 games.
Isaac missed Friday's loss to the Grizzlies with an illness.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
- Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable (right knee contusion)
- Alex Sarr: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Saddiq Bey: Out (left ACL surgery)
- Malcolm Brogdon: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Khris Middleton: Out (bilateral ankle injury management)
- Marcus Smart: Out (right index finger partial extensor hood tear injury management)
- AJ Johnson: Out (G League)
- Colby Jones: Out (G League)
- Jaylen Martin: Out (G League)
Coulibaly played 30 minutes in the Wizards' loss to Milwaukee on Friday night.
Sarr played 26 minutes Friday.
