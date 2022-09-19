Magic Starting 5: Coach Jamahl Mosley Sounds Off on New Season

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. COACH MOSLEY TALKS MAGIC

"Mosley is hoping that the Magic improve off of its 22-60 record from a year ago, the franchise's worst showing since the 2012-13 season. When Mosley arrived a year ago after a seven-year stint as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, he knew how difficult a rebuilding situation could be ... but he was also ready for the challenge."

2. GERMANY TAKES HOME BRONZE AT EUROBASKET

Magic second-year pro Franz Wagner scored eight points in the EuroBasket bronze medal match. Germany beat Poland 82-69 to claim the bronze medal. It's their best finish in a tournament since winning the silver medal in 2005.

3. LUKA SNUBBED FROM ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

"Although Slovenia got knocked out by Poland in a quarterfinals upset, Doncic averaged 26 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and two steals in seven EuroBasket games. That included a 47-point outburst against Gobert and France in the final group phase game."

4. NOVA YORK

"The Knicks announced the re-signing of point guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Saturday afternoon, reuniting him with Brunson, a fellow national champion from the Villanova Wildcats' memorable 2015-16 group. Arcidiacono played 10 games with the Knicks last season, granted a series of brief contracts in the wake of roster shakeups induced by COVID-19 cases. The Knicks eventually added him on a full-time basis in February, averaging 7.6 minutes and 1.6 points in his metropolitan showings. It was the fifth NBA season of Arcidiacono's NBA career, the first four being spent in Chicago after he went undrafted following the championship run."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic open training camp two weeks from today.

