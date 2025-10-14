Simulation points to an Orlando Magic title
For the Magic, they have yet to hang a championship banner in the Kia Center, well an NBA Championship banner that is. They are 0-2 in their trips to the finals.
This offseason the Magic added Desmond Bane, a knockdown shooter and two-way wing who brings toughness and playoff experience from Memphis. Bane is added to a young core who is looking to thrive with his addition. Bane adds much needed scoring and three-point capabilities to a team that struggled mightily beyond the arc.
But here comes ESPN, once again all in on the Magic, based on a recent season simulation, the Magic and their fans have even more of a right for optimism, or concern depending on your fandom and superstitions.
Now, I don't agree with a lot of the result's this model produced, but the consistency surrounding the projection of the Magic's success is surely a good thing. Coach Mosley is the unanimous favorite for coach of the year, Jase Richardson may make a large impact this season, and nearly every major analyst has the Magic finishing top 3 in the East.
Under Coach Mosley the Magic's identity has become defense, toughness, and growth, giving Magic fans every reason to feel confident about the future. The Magic have also made the playoffs in back-to-back years, displaying that growth factor.
The Magic are deep, and the optimism and confidence surrounding this group shows. If they can stay grounded and focus one game at a time, there is something special brewing in Orlando and once again a National Media outlet sees it.
For the Magic, the goal is to hang that first banner and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in their franchise's 36-year history and ESPN's latest simulation makes that dream a reality.
Magic Fans: ESPN’s Future Power Rankings Offer Reasons for Optimism
Are expectations too high for Jamahl Mosley?
Bleacher Report Got It Wrong: Orlando’s Core Should Be Higher