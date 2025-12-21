Desmond Bane proving to be worth massive price Orlando Magic paid to land him

The Orlando Magic’s acquisition of Desmond Bane was polarizing. Some felt a package that included so much draft capital was too much. Following Bane’s slow start over the first 10 or so games in a Magic uniform, those people thumped their chest.

It can now confidently be said that premature celebration was unwarranted. Before playing even 30 games with his new team, Bane has become Orlando’s MVP for 2025-26. Still dubious? Here are five reasons why the new Magic guard is well on his way to being worth every penny they’re spending and pick they moved the Memphis Grizzlies’ way.

1. Bane's big shot prevents 4-7 start, spares Mosley

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates with forward Paolo Banchero (5) after making a game wing basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If it weren’t Bane, Orlando would be entering the penultimate week of ‘25 an underachieving .500 team. This is no exaggeration. Had Bane not hit the fourth game-winning buzzer-beater in Magic history to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 10, the team could’ve gone on to lose in overtime at home.



Considering the team went on to win five of the next six games following the enthusiastic celebration seen above, the argument can be made that those heroics significantly altered the course of the season. Jamahl Mosley might not be the Magic’s head coach and the season might have been thrown into chaos. Bane's first game-winner helped clear the decks after a disappointing 4-6 start.













2. Season-saving Bane strikes again, saves Christmas

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) to take the lead in overtime with less than a second left in the game. at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Magic hadn’t lost consecutive games since October prior to their setbacks against the Knicks in the NBA Cup semis and Thursday’s loss in Denver to open this road trip. With a back-to-back scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday against the Warriors and those pesky Blazers, there would’ve been intense pressure on picking up at least a split prior to returning home for the Christmas holiday.



It’s still important to pick up a win in either San Francisco or Portland, but Bane’s layup inside the final second of OT in Salt Lake City prevented a bad loss. Sure, the Magic were missing Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva, but they were still heavily favored to defeat a Utah team that looks likely to land in the lottery again.



Orlando led by 19 points inside the final minute of the third quarter and by 16 with 6:45 to go. You can’t lose that game to a team like the Jazz. That’s the danger the Magic put themselves in when Isaiah Collier got to the bucket to tie the game in the final seconds and Utah went on to grab a lead on Keyonte George’s four-point play with less than five ticks remaining. The Magic were about to drop a game that ruins your entire weekend and haunts you into the next one. Instead, Bane threw on his cape.





3. Bane emerges as Orlando's best at the best ability

Dec 4, 2022; Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, seen here cheering on teammates against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena when both were Memphis Grizzlies, are joined by Anthony Black as the only Magic players to appear in every game this season. Mandatory Credit: Allison Farrand-Imagn Images | Allison Farrand-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 Magic started fast. Right before Christmas a year ago, Orlando was sitting pretty at 19-12 despite having been without Paolo Banchero most of the way. Franz Wagner and Suggs would miss significant time, so considering all three have had to battle through unfortunate injuries already, seeing Bane emerge as the only player on the team to start every game has been a blessing.



Guards Anthony Black and Tyus Jones are the only other players to appear in every game and Wendell Carter Jr. has only been absent once, starting 27 times, but Bane leads the Magic in minutes played, total assists, 3-pointers made and should pass Franz Wagner in points scored next week. No other Orlando player has been more available or productive.





4. Bane’s resiliency, leadership are invaluable to young roster

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) chases down a loose ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From the moment he joined the team for workouts, Bane has stepped into a leadership role. Joining the team with one of the five youngest rosters in the NBA, the 27-year-old Bane has imparted some wisdom that can only be appreciated first-hand to his younger teammates.



They watched him struggle to start the season. Before playing hero in that Blazers win, Bane had scored 12 or fewer points in five of his previous six games, shooting less than 39 percent (24-for-62) from the field. He shot a dismal 25 percent from 3-point range during that 2-4 October run, making a pretty gnarly first impression on Magic fans unfamiliar with his game.



Through the adversity, he stayed poised. He displayed patience and even stated he’d expected that it would take some time to find a rhythm. Despite getting ejected in Atlanta and drawing a technical in New York for his dodgeball-like belting of OG Anunoby, Bane has displayed an even keel. He’s been cool under pressure. As the fourth-oldest member of the Magic behind Jones, Isaac and the injured Moe Wagner, his younger teammates are certain to follow his lead. He’s proven he’s a guy you can follow into the fire.





5. Bane deserves all the presents this holiday season

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Simply put, Bane has been the gift that keeps on giving for the Orlando Magic. Mosley would be on the hot seat without him. Team president Jeff Weltman would be facing intense criticism had he flopped. Banchero, Suggs and both Wagner brothers would be feeling more pressure to rush back if he hadn't rescued two games single-handedly and been the driving force behind a few more wins. There's still plenty of season left, but one-third of the way through, there's little doubt who Orlando's most important player has been.

More Orlando Magic Stories